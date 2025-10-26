Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 919 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

