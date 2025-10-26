Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF $AVIG Shares Purchased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 67,350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 587.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 70,661 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVIG opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

