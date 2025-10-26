Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by City State Bank

Oct 26th, 2025

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $32.16 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

