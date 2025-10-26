Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,552,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

