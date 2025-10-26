Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 143.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,776.99. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 678 shares of company stock worth $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares worth $2,440,666. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

