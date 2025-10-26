City State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

City State Bank increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

