AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires 3,216 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

