State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.