Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,654,189,000 after buying an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after buying an additional 434,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $347.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.78 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.75.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

