BXP, Inc. $BXP Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of BXP worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the first quarter worth $14,737,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in BXP by 801.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of BXP by 632.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BXP opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,473.69, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. BXP’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.