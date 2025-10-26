Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%

RXRX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

