Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

