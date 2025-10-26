Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $212,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $489.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.03 and its 200-day moving average is $514.31.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.