Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

