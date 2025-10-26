S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $489.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

