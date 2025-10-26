Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $861.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

