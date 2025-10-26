Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -595.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.