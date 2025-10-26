Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $605.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.06. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $625.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $464.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $21,901,093.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,465 shares of company stock worth $49,720,216 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

