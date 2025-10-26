Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chubb by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $281.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

