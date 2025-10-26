State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,500,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,505.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

