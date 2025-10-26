Curio Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 95,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,430,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,713,000 after acquiring an additional 251,310 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,048,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

