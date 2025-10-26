Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,935 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.