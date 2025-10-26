Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6%

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

