New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

