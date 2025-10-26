Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.

BBOX stock opened at GBX 155.10 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.61.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

