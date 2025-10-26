PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PensionBee Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50.
PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) EPS for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Jonathan Lister Parsons sold 89,174 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £132,869.26. Also, insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total value of £190,678.28. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.
Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.
PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.
