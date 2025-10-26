PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PensionBee Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

Shares of PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 152.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131 and a 1-year high of GBX 175.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (2.14) EPS for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Lister Parsons sold 89,174 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total transaction of £132,869.26. Also, insider Romi Savova sold 127,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149, for a total value of £190,678.28. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6.3 billion in assets on behalf of more than 286,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

