IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Holdings Trimmed by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $640.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.