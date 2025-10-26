Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 11,231 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

