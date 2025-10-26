CNB Bank Has $129,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MDT opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

