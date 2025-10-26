ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,101.16. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,979. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

