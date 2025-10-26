Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

