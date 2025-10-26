Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 99,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 137.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $577.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $943.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.