Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,797 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF $COMB

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,257,000. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $22.32 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

