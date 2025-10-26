Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,736 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

