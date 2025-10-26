American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 20.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in American Express by 24.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 34,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $357.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $362.32.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,511 shares of company stock worth $87,909,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

