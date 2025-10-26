Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock valued at $653,694,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $158.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

