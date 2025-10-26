Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on Ameren in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.