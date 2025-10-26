iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

