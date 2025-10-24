Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $350,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Amundi boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $77,820,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $182.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 54.37% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

