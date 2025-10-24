GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

SPGI opened at $482.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.48.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

