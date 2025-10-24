GenTrust LLC Sells 28,313 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

