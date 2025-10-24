GenTrust LLC Sells 95 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $820.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.43. The company has a market cap of $777.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

