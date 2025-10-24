Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJH stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

