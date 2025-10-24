Brookstone Capital Management Buys 12,256 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $398.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

