FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.80 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This trade represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.