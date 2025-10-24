2,000 Shares in Gold Fields Limited $GFI Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.0%

GFI stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.