Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 19.23% of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BOED opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

