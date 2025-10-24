Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 19.23% of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of BOED opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $23.48.
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.
