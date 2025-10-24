Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Paul Vigano Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,556. The trade was a 96.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.8%

AVAH opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.05. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 103.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 664,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 207.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

