HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,265 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total transaction of $3,694,289.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 513,466 shares in the company, valued at $229,509,032.68. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.11 and a 200-day moving average of $533.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after buying an additional 144,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

