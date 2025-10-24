FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $44,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after buying an additional 1,598,513 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 295,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Dnb Nor Markets lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

